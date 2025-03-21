Heathrow Shutdown Sparks Global Aviation Chaos

The sudden closure of Heathrow Airport, caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, is forecast to reverberate through the global aviation system for days, with costs running into the tens of millions. Experts are questioning why there were not more robust contingency plans in place for such a critical infrastructure element.

Heathrow Airport, a key hub responsible for processing around 1,300 flights a day, has been brought to a standstill, impacting air traffic across Britain and Europe. Industry professionals express shock over the incident's unprecedented scale and scramble to quantify the financial repercussions. The fire, which occurred late Thursday night, sent planes diverting to different airports, leaving passengers stranded and flights canceled.

With daily losses estimated at £20 million, the situation highlights the essential nature of failsafe systems at such important facilities. Travel consultant Paul Charles emphasized the need for reliable back-up systems to prevent repetition. Energy Minister Ed Miliband assured efforts to deploy additional power restoration mechanisms. Meanwhile, airlines are compelled to rearrange their networks significantly, leading to further complications in the days to come.

