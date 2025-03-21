Sebi's Clampdown on Misleading Finfluencer Practices: A Continuing Effort

In a significant move, Sebi, India's market regulator, has successfully collaborated with social media platforms to purge 70,000 misleading handles and posts following the rollout of its fin-influencer guidelines last year, stated Ananth Narayan G, Sebi's whole-time member.

Amidst ongoing concerns regarding foreign portfolio investors selling equities, Narayan assured that the overall funding flows are more robust than generally perceived. He highlighted the importance of maintaining foreign savings to support India's economic landscape.

Narayan called unregistered investment advisors a 'menace,' emphasizing the need for stricter compliance. Highlighting Sebi's efforts, he outlined the introduction of the UPI 'Payright' handle and a Centralised Fee Collection Mechanism to identify bona fide entities, and lauded the upsurge in domestic mutual fund contributions, advocating for an increased supply of investment-grade options to sustain market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)