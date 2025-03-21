Left Menu

Sebi's Clampdown on Misleading Finfluencer Practices: A Continuing Effort

Sebi has removed 70,000 misleading social media posts since introducing the fin-influencer framework. Focusing on foreign portfolio investors' presence, Sebi remains optimistic about investment flows amidst global challenges, while reinforcing compliance through initiatives like the UPI 'Payright' handle. India's investment landscape shows promising domestic flows from mutual funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:49 IST
Sebi's Clampdown on Misleading Finfluencer Practices: A Continuing Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Sebi, India's market regulator, has successfully collaborated with social media platforms to purge 70,000 misleading handles and posts following the rollout of its fin-influencer guidelines last year, stated Ananth Narayan G, Sebi's whole-time member.

Amidst ongoing concerns regarding foreign portfolio investors selling equities, Narayan assured that the overall funding flows are more robust than generally perceived. He highlighted the importance of maintaining foreign savings to support India's economic landscape.

Narayan called unregistered investment advisors a 'menace,' emphasizing the need for stricter compliance. Highlighting Sebi's efforts, he outlined the introduction of the UPI 'Payright' handle and a Centralised Fee Collection Mechanism to identify bona fide entities, and lauded the upsurge in domestic mutual fund contributions, advocating for an increased supply of investment-grade options to sustain market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025