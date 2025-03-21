Left Menu

Impact of Duty-Free US Agricultural Imports on Indian Farmers

Opposition MPs raised concerns over the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of US agriculture and dairy products, warning of severe impacts on Indian farmers. They criticized the move for reversing India's policy of reducing dependence on US wheat imports and urged the government to reconsider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:12 IST
  • India

In a heated parliamentary debate, Opposition MPs demanded answers from the Indian government regarding its decision to permit duty-free imports of US agriculture and dairy products, a move they warn could devastate local farmers.

The criticism was spearheaded by DMK MP TM Selvaganapathi, who lambasted the government for undermining decades of efforts to cut reliance on US wheat imports, initiated by pioneers like MS Swaminathan.

Adding to the outcry, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi and NCP's Amol Ramsing Kolhe highlighted concerns over the unequal playing field in global agriculture, particularly in light of differing practices in crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

