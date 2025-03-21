Impact of Duty-Free US Agricultural Imports on Indian Farmers

In a heated parliamentary debate, Opposition MPs demanded answers from the Indian government regarding its decision to permit duty-free imports of US agriculture and dairy products, a move they warn could devastate local farmers.

The criticism was spearheaded by DMK MP TM Selvaganapathi, who lambasted the government for undermining decades of efforts to cut reliance on US wheat imports, initiated by pioneers like MS Swaminathan.

Adding to the outcry, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi and NCP's Amol Ramsing Kolhe highlighted concerns over the unequal playing field in global agriculture, particularly in light of differing practices in crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)