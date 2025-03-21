ADB President Supports Cambodia’s Sustainable Growth, Economic Diversification, and Youth Empowerment During Official Visit

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda concluded a high-level visit to Cambodia, reinforcing the institution’s strong and long-standing partnership with the country. His meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and senior government officials highlighted ADB’s enduring commitment to driving inclusive and sustainable growth through economic diversification, human capital development, and strategic investments across key sectors.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet, President Kanda emphasized ADB’s alignment with Cambodia’s development priorities under its national strategy. Discussions centered on supporting high-value industries, advancing private sector development, and fostering economic resilience in the face of global uncertainties. The leaders agreed on the importance of people-centered development and the need to create opportunities that empower the poor and most vulnerable segments of society.

“Amid intensifying global challenges, strong leadership and a commitment to people-centered development are essential,” said Mr. Kanda. “ADB is dedicated to supporting Cambodia as it navigates economic shifts and creates new opportunities, particularly for the poor and most vulnerable.”

Both sides stressed the critical need to ensure a balanced approach to development—one that supports economic growth while preserving Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage and ecological assets. They also acknowledged the country’s growing role in regional energy cooperation, especially through Cambodia’s participation in the ASEAN Power Grid. Enhanced energy access and cross-border collaboration are expected to boost energy security and spur regional economic integration.

During his multi-day visit, President Kanda visited two flagship ADB-supported projects that reflect the breadth of the bank’s engagement in Cambodia. In Kep province, he toured the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project, financed through the Asian Development Fund. The initiative is designed to regenerate marine ecosystems, ensure fisheries sustainability, and improve the livelihoods of coastal communities. Engaging directly with local fisher families and community members, Mr. Kanda reaffirmed ADB’s support for projects that yield long-term socio-economic and environmental benefits.

In the education sector, Mr. Kanda visited a high school also located in Kep province, supported by ADB’s Second Upper Secondary Education Sector Development Program. This program aims to modernize Cambodia’s education system, with a strong focus on enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. He spoke with students and teachers about the importance of building 21st-century skills and creating pathways for young women to pursue careers in technology and innovation, vital for Cambodia’s transition to a more diversified economy.

In his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth, Mr. Kanda reiterated ADB’s commitment to supporting critical reforms. These include bolstering Cambodia’s investment climate, enhancing competitiveness of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and accelerating digital transformation to future-proof the economy.

Mr. Kanda also engaged with ministers from several key ministries—including agriculture, education, industry, labor, and water resources—to identify targeted opportunities for sector-specific collaboration. These discussions aimed to deepen cooperation in areas such as agricultural innovation, vocational training, climate-resilient infrastructure, and industrial modernization.

Another key highlight of the visit was Mr. Kanda’s exchange with Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia. The dialogue focused on expanding financial inclusion, especially in rural areas, through digital payments and fintech solutions. Both leaders discussed policy innovations to strengthen Cambodia’s financial system, support entrepreneurship, and boost access to credit for startups and small enterprises.

ADB currently maintains a growing portfolio in Cambodia valued at approximately $2.2 billion, with an annual average of around $350 million in sovereign commitments over the past three years. The bank’s new country partnership strategy for 2024–2028 emphasizes three strategic pillars: accelerating economic diversification, investing in people, and strengthening climate and disaster resilience.

Since its establishment in 1966, ADB has evolved into one of the world’s leading multilateral development banks. Owned by 69 member countries—including 49 from the Asia-Pacific region—ADB works to foster sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development. Through strategic partnerships, innovative finance, and knowledge-sharing, ADB continues to deliver impactful solutions to complex development challenges across the region.

President Kanda’s visit marks a renewed chapter in ADB-Cambodia relations, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration in the years to come. With a shared vision of inclusive prosperity and sustainable progress, ADB and Cambodia are poised to build a stronger, more resilient future together.