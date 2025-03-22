Left Menu

PLI Scheme Turbocharges India's Telecom Manufacturing with Rs 14,000 Crore Export Sales

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking has led to export sales surpassing Rs 14,000 crore, encouraging growth in India's telecom manufacturing sector. Announced in 2021, the scheme notably reduces import dependencies and fuels innovation while generating over 26,000 jobs in the industry.

  India

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has proved transformative for India's telecom manufacturing sector, achieving export sales exceeding Rs 14,000 crore. This growth was detailed in a recent statement by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.

Since its launch on February 24, 2021, with an initial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, the PLI scheme has focused on enhancing domestic manufacturing, cutting import reliance, and fostering innovation. It has seen total sales reach Rs 78,672 crore and generated over 26,000 jobs.

To sustain momentum, the government has updated the scheme's guidelines, now offering an additional 1% incentive and expanding product lists, among other improvements. The 2025-26 budget reflects this commitment, with significant increases in allocations for key sectors like Electronics, Automobiles, and Textiles, aiming to enhance manufacturing and technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

