PLI Scheme Turbocharges India's Telecom Manufacturing with Rs 14,000 Crore Export Sales

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has proved transformative for India's telecom manufacturing sector, achieving export sales exceeding Rs 14,000 crore. This growth was detailed in a recent statement by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.

Since its launch on February 24, 2021, with an initial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, the PLI scheme has focused on enhancing domestic manufacturing, cutting import reliance, and fostering innovation. It has seen total sales reach Rs 78,672 crore and generated over 26,000 jobs.

To sustain momentum, the government has updated the scheme's guidelines, now offering an additional 1% incentive and expanding product lists, among other improvements. The 2025-26 budget reflects this commitment, with significant increases in allocations for key sectors like Electronics, Automobiles, and Textiles, aiming to enhance manufacturing and technological growth.

