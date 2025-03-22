Renuka Goswami: Uniting the World with Vedic Teachings
Renuka Goswami, founder of Nimai Pathshala, delivered a discourse at the UN promoting women's empowerment through Vedic principles. Her initiatives include free Vedic education and community upliftment. Invited to South Korea, she continues spreading the transformative power of ancient wisdom globally.
- Country:
- India
Renuka Goswami, the visionary behind Nimai Pathshala, recently captured international attention with her compelling Vedic discourse at the United Nations. Highlighting the influential role of women in Vedic civilization, Goswami's address emphasized the relevance of these ancient principles in empowering women today.
Following her impactful UN appearance, she is set to further her mission in South Korea, promoting women's empowerment through the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Dharma. Her journey underscores India's rich spiritual and educational heritage, as she continues to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary needs.
Nimai Pathshala, her unique educational initiative, offers free Vedic education to diverse age groups, engaging in community upliftment and transcending social barriers. Through initiatives like Bhagavad Gita sessions in Delhi's slums and Sanskrit classes, it fosters a holistic spiritual environment and personal growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US Supreme Court denies Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court rejects Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India
Can India Achieve High-Income Status by 2047? The Path to Economic Transformation