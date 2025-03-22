Left Menu

STPI's Startup Surge: Rs 286 Crore Raised

State-run STPI-supported 134 startups have secured Rs 286 crore in funding. Under the NGIS scheme, early-stage capital was allocated to 136 startups, with 44% led by women entrepreneurs. The STPI, a key incubator since 1992, continues to bolster India’s IT-ITes sector, now valued at USD 250 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:34 IST
STPI's Startup Surge: Rs 286 Crore Raised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run STPI-supported 134 startups have successfully raised Rs 286 crore in investor funding, announced a top official during a recent event.

Arvind Kumar, Director General of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), elaborated on the significant financial support provided to startups under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The scheme has distributed Rs 30.87 crore in seed capital to 136 startups.

Moreover, Kumar highlighted the role of women entrepreneurs and the vital contributions of startups from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, emphasizing the need for continued policy improvements to maximize the potential of the startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025