Heathrow Havoc: Fire Sparks Major Travel Disruption

London Heathrow Airport announced it was back to being fully operational on Saturday following an electrical substation fire that caused a near daylong closure. Despite this, the fallout persists as airlines deal with severe disruptions, scrambling to reposition planes and crews and transport stranded passengers.

The travel chaos from Friday's incident has sparked concerns about the robustness of Britain's critical infrastructure. Passengers, airlines, and politicians are demanding answers about how an accidental substation fire could cause such extensive disruption at Europe's busiest air hub.

Efforts are underway to address the ongoing operational challenges, with British Airways expecting to operate 85% of its scheduled flights. An official investigation focuses on learning from this incident to prevent similar situations in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)