Carysil's Grand Investment in India's Kitchenware Industry

Premium kitchen solutions provider Carysil is investing Rs 500 crore to boost its manufacturing capacity in India. The plan includes augmenting sink production and introducing new appliances. This investment aligns with Carysil's vision to establish India as a global kitchen sink hub.

Leading kitchen solutions provider Carysil has announced a massive Rs 500 crore investment to enhance its manufacturing capacity across kitchen sinks, faucets, and other appliances in India, as part of its strategic growth framework.

The company plans to allocate Rs 100 crore to double its sink production capacity to 2 million units per annum and an additional Rs 50 crore for expanding its stainless steel sink output to 2.5 lakh units annually. Furthermore, Rs 30 crore will be devoted to increasing kitchen faucet production to 50,000 units per year, with Rs 20 crore set aside for manufacturing the same number of built-in kitchen appliances.

Chirag Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director of Carysil Ltd, emphasized the company's ambition to make Bhavnagar a leading global hub for kitchen sink manufacturing, underscoring the 'Make in India' philosophy. Over the past five years, Carysil has invested Rs 300 crore locally and internationally, with a substantial revenue of Rs 800 crore, exporting to 58 countries worldwide.

