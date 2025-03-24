Left Menu

Dollar's Dance: Currency Changes Amidst Tariff Tensions

The dollar showed volatile behavior near a three-week high amidst U.S. tariff speculations. The euro slightly rose while the yen fell. Analysts suggest these trade policies might impact U.S. growth positively. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira remained steady despite political upheavals in Turkey affecting its market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:08 IST
Dollar's Dance: Currency Changes Amidst Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar hovered near a three-week high on Monday as traders awaited direction on President Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. Meanwhile, the euro saw modest gains after recent declines, and the yen fell amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Traders observed the U.S. dollar index remaining stable at 104.15, following its peak since March 7 at 104.22 last Friday. Under pressure throughout the year, the dollar faces uncertainties tied to President Trump's unpredictable trade policies that raise fears of recession.

With new tariffs set for release on April 2, analysts at Goldman Sachs predict stable dollar strength. In Turkey, the lira stayed steady despite political unrest following the jailing of Istanbul's Mayor, influencing its economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025