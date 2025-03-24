Dollar's Dance: Currency Changes Amidst Tariff Tensions

The dollar hovered near a three-week high on Monday as traders awaited direction on President Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. Meanwhile, the euro saw modest gains after recent declines, and the yen fell amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.

Traders observed the U.S. dollar index remaining stable at 104.15, following its peak since March 7 at 104.22 last Friday. Under pressure throughout the year, the dollar faces uncertainties tied to President Trump's unpredictable trade policies that raise fears of recession.

With new tariffs set for release on April 2, analysts at Goldman Sachs predict stable dollar strength. In Turkey, the lira stayed steady despite political unrest following the jailing of Istanbul's Mayor, influencing its economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)