Left Menu

IMF Urges Senegal Toward Urgent Economic Reforms

The IMF has urged urgent reforms in Senegal, including streamlining tax exemptions and phasing out costly energy subsidies, after uncovering misreported economic data. This discovery led to the suspension of a $1.8 billion credit facility while wider debt and budget deficits are highlighted compared to previous reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:31 IST
IMF Urges Senegal Toward Urgent Economic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The International Monetary Fund has called on Senegal to implement urgent economic reforms following the discovery of misreported data. The IMF suggests reducing tax exemptions and eliminating costly energy subsidies after an audit revealed the country's debt and budget deficit were significantly higher than previously reported by the former administration.

The audit, conducted by Senegal's Court of Auditors at the end of 2023, found the nation's debt to be 99.67% of the gross domestic product, a stark contrast to the earlier figure of 74.41%. These discrepancies highlight significant issues in budget controls and financial reporting, according to IMF mission chief Edward Gemayel.

Senegal's Finance Minister, Cheikh Diba, hopes for a new IMF program by June, yet the IMF remains cautious. Mission chief Gemayel emphasized the need to resolve the misreporting issue before committing to any new program, while the IMF plans to investigate the cause of the discrepancies and preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025