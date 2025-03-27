IMF Urges Senegal Toward Urgent Economic Reforms

The International Monetary Fund has called on Senegal to implement urgent economic reforms following the discovery of misreported data. The IMF suggests reducing tax exemptions and eliminating costly energy subsidies after an audit revealed the country's debt and budget deficit were significantly higher than previously reported by the former administration.

The audit, conducted by Senegal's Court of Auditors at the end of 2023, found the nation's debt to be 99.67% of the gross domestic product, a stark contrast to the earlier figure of 74.41%. These discrepancies highlight significant issues in budget controls and financial reporting, according to IMF mission chief Edward Gemayel.

Senegal's Finance Minister, Cheikh Diba, hopes for a new IMF program by June, yet the IMF remains cautious. Mission chief Gemayel emphasized the need to resolve the misreporting issue before committing to any new program, while the IMF plans to investigate the cause of the discrepancies and preventative measures.

