Gujarat's Skyrocketing Debt: A Financial Overview

Gujarat's financial landscape is witnessing a significant burden as the state's public debt reaches Rs 3,99,633 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, based on revised estimates. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai disclosed these figures during the ongoing Budget session while responding to Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar's inquiry.

The debt level marked a substantial increase from Rs 3,52,718 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a Rs 46,915 crore escalation. Minister Desai outlined these numbers in a written reply, shedding light on the government's strategy to manage the rising debt levels.

In terms of fiscal management, the state allocated Rs 24,964 crore as interest for 2023-24, with Rs 26,136 crore towards principal repayment. For 2024-25, the figures are Rs 25,945 crore and Rs 29,086 crore, respectively. Furthermore, Gujarat's Budget for 2026-27 was presented with a total projected outlay of Rs 4.08 lakh crore.