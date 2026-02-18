Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Balanced Fiscal Strategy Amid Growing Debt

Jammu and Kashmir's debt for 2024-25 is Rs 1,37,067 crore, 48% of its GDP of Rs 2,88,422 crore. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights improved fiscal management reducing debt-to-GDP ratio from 54% to 48% over six years. Focus on capital expenditure and infrastructure promotes long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Balanced Fiscal Strategy Amid Growing Debt
debt
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's debt for the financial year 2024-25 is pegged at Rs 1,37,067 crore, amounting to 48% of the Union Territory's GDP, which now stands at Rs 2,88,422 crore, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He defended the administration's fiscal strategies, noting a significant reduction in the debt-to-GSDP ratio from 54% in 2019-20 to 48% currently.

Abdullah attributed the improved ratio to robust economic growth, which has tempered the debt impact. The liabilities increased from Rs 89,037 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 1,25,205 crore in 2023-24, but the debt-to-GSDP ratio showed volatility due to factors like the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized channeling funds into capital expenditure, infrastructure, and power sector reforms, enhancing the region's growth potential.

The Chief Minister assured that the borrowings remain within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, underscoring the importance of productive investments. The effective fiscal management is evident in the stable debt-to-GSDP ratio and the prudent allocation of resources to supportive sectors, Abdullah said.

TRENDING

1
Media Restrictions Stir Controversy in Karnataka

Media Restrictions Stir Controversy in Karnataka

 India
2
India's AI Leap: Qualcomm CEO Sees a Bright Future

India's AI Leap: Qualcomm CEO Sees a Bright Future

 India
3
Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

 India
4
DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026