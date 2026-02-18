Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Women-Centric Budget: Empowerment Amid Debt Concerns

Madhya Pradesh's Finance Minister presented a 'women-centric' budget for 2026-27, focusing on women's welfare and youth empowerment. Despite a heavy debt burden, the budget emphasized no new taxes and included allocations for major welfare schemes. Opposition raised concerns over the state's financial health amid continued borrowing.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda showcased Madhya Pradesh's 'women-centric' budget for 2026-27, with an outlay of Rs 4,38,317 crore, aimed at empowering women, youth, and farmers.

While the budget refrains from imposing new taxes, it allocates significant funds for welfare schemes, including Rs 1,27,555 crore for women's initiatives like the Ujjwala Yojana, and a special provision for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh event.

Nonetheless, opposition figures expressed concerns regarding the mounting debt and criticized the government's fiscal management. With plans such as recruiting 15,000 teachers and extending solar pump provisions to farmers, the government is striving towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

