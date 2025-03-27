Left Menu

Naidu's Tourism Vision: A Path to Economic Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged district collectors to prioritize tourism projects, emphasizing minimal investment for maximum economic impact. He highlighted the potential for job creation via local attractions, proposing infrastructure improvements in districts and creative competition among officials to enhance tourism-driven growth.

27-03-2025
In a bid to fuel economic growth and job creation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tasked district collectors with prioritizing tourism development in their regions. Speaking at the district collectors' conference at the Secretariat, Naidu highlighted tourism's potential as a low-investment, high-return avenue for economic development.

The Chief Minister pointed to the state's diverse tourist attractions, from Rayalaseema to North Andhra, as untapped potential that can boost local economies. He urged collectors to install at least three hotels in every district headquarters and enhance infrastructure to facilitate tourism.

Naidu emphasized innovation and competition among collectors, urging them to adopt modern technology and encourage investments. He set an economic target of a USD 42,000 per capita income, achievable through over 15% annual growth, where every district must leverage its unique strengths to contribute towards this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

