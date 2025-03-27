Left Menu

Swift Recovery: AirAsia Flight's Safe Return Amid Engine Issue

An AirAsia flight bound for Shenzhen made a safe return to Kuala Lumpur after experiencing an engine issue shortly after takeoff. No injuries were reported, and all 171 passengers were transferred to another aircraft. Malaysian authorities are set to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:33 IST
Swift Recovery: AirAsia Flight's Safe Return Amid Engine Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An AirAsia flight destined for Shenzhen safely returned to Kuala Lumpur following an engine issue detected shortly after takeoff. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, involved Airbus A320 Flight AK128.

The Malaysian budget airline reported an 'abnormal indication' in one of the engines as the cause, prompting a swift decision to turn back. Preliminary reports suggested a pneumatic ducting burst in the right engine, leading to the release of hot air but not a fire.

After landing safely past midnight, passengers were unharmed and transferred to another flight, reaching Shenzhen the following morning. An investigation by Malaysian aviation authorities is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025