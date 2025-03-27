Swift Recovery: AirAsia Flight's Safe Return Amid Engine Issue

An AirAsia flight destined for Shenzhen safely returned to Kuala Lumpur following an engine issue detected shortly after takeoff. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, involved Airbus A320 Flight AK128.

The Malaysian budget airline reported an 'abnormal indication' in one of the engines as the cause, prompting a swift decision to turn back. Preliminary reports suggested a pneumatic ducting burst in the right engine, leading to the release of hot air but not a fire.

After landing safely past midnight, passengers were unharmed and transferred to another flight, reaching Shenzhen the following morning. An investigation by Malaysian aviation authorities is underway.

