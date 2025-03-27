Swift Recovery: AirAsia Flight's Safe Return Amid Engine Issue
An AirAsia flight bound for Shenzhen made a safe return to Kuala Lumpur after experiencing an engine issue shortly after takeoff. No injuries were reported, and all 171 passengers were transferred to another aircraft. Malaysian authorities are set to investigate the incident.
An AirAsia flight destined for Shenzhen safely returned to Kuala Lumpur following an engine issue detected shortly after takeoff. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, involved Airbus A320 Flight AK128.
The Malaysian budget airline reported an 'abnormal indication' in one of the engines as the cause, prompting a swift decision to turn back. Preliminary reports suggested a pneumatic ducting burst in the right engine, leading to the release of hot air but not a fire.
After landing safely past midnight, passengers were unharmed and transferred to another flight, reaching Shenzhen the following morning. An investigation by Malaysian aviation authorities is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Response Restores Safety on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Highway After Acid Tanker Mishap
Promising Yearly HIV Prevention Injection Shows Safety in Clinical Trials
Buffelsdraai Landfill Site to Reopen in Phased Approach Following Safety Upgrades
Debate Heats Up Over Railways Privatization Impact on Safety and Employment
Advancing Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Reforms in Uzbekistan: Key Roundtable Discussions and Future Steps