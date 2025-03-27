UOB Achieves Tight Pricing in Successful USD 2 Billion Multi-Tranche Bond Issuance

UOB has made a significant re-entry into the US dollar bond market, successfully pricing a USD 2 billion multi-tranche bond. The deal, executed in a stable market environment, includes three-year fixed-rate and floating-rate notes, along with a five-year floating-rate note, each priced at competitive rates.

This strategic move capitalizes on strong investor demand for senior paper, emphasizing UOB's commitment to connecting with global USD investors. The bank's issuance achieved notably tight pricing, with robust market demand allowing an upsized transaction well-distributed across investor segments, particularly in the US.

Koh Chin Chin from UOB highlighted the depth of liquidity in the USD market as pivotal to surpassing their size expectations. This issuance not only reflects strategic nimbleness amid market volatility but also marks new benchmarks in pricing and investor engagement, especially with significant participation from Asian and US investors.

