World Bank’s $1.5 Billion Sustainable Development Bond Draws Strong Global Demand

The World Bank has priced a $1.5 billion Sustainable Development Bond that attracted more than $2.1 billion in orders from 45 investors, demonstrating demand for its highly rated debt during a volatile period in financial markets. Issued by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the floating rate bond links its interest payments to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and matures on December 8, 2032, giving investors exposure to a high-credit-quality issuer that channels financing towards sustainable development.

Floating payments connect the bond to market rates

The bond carries a coupon of compounded SOFR plus 37 basis points, meaning its interest payments reflect movements in the reference rate with an additional 0.37 percentage points. The transaction has a maturity of slightly more than six years, with settlement scheduled for October 8, 2026, and an issue price of 100% of face value. IBRD holds Aaa and AAA ratings from Moody's and S&P, respectively, a credit profile that forms an important part of the bond's appeal to institutional investors.

Interest payments are scheduled for March 8, June 8, September 8 and December 8 each year, beginning on December 8, 2026. The notes have a denomination of $1,000 and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with clearing available through Fedwire, Euroclear and Clearstream. Nomura, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint lead managers, and the securities carry ISIN US459058MD26 and CUSIP 459058MD2.

Banks lead demand across a broad international order book

Banks, bank treasuries and corporate investors accounted for 91% of the allocation, followed by central banks and official institutions at 8%, with asset managers, insurers and pension funds taking the remaining 1%. Investors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa received 46%, the Americas accounted for 40%, and Asia represented 14%, showing international participation despite the concentration in bank-related buyers. Orders exceeded the $1.5 billion issue size by more than $600 million, giving the transaction demand comfortably above the amount offered.

World Bank Group Vice President and Treasurer Jorge Familiar described the transaction's size and quality as evidence of the institution's credit strength and investors' trust in its development mission. He linked that confidence to decades of consistent delivery, explaining that reliable access to capital markets on favourable terms helps the institution direct financing towards sustainable development needs, including during challenging market conditions.

Repeat issuance strengthens the World Bank's market presence

The transaction was the World Bank's second US dollar floating rate benchmark of the fiscal year and its fourth benchmark transaction with a maturity longer than five years, according to the lead managers. Nomura's Spencer Dove highlighted demand for the institution's high-quality, liquid benchmark bonds and its position in the dollar SOFR-linked market, and Scotiabank's Cesare Roselli pointed to the international demand and quality of the investor orders as evidence of its standing among floating rate issuers.

TD Securities' Katie Davis said the deal demonstrated the World Bank's ability to raise funds across different maturities and products against an increasingly volatile backdrop. Wells Fargo Securities' Carlos Perezgrovas noted that the transaction followed a seven-year floating rate note issued in July, connecting the latest bond to the institution's broader range of benchmark offerings. Their assessments emphasised the depth of demand for World Bank debt and the institution's continued access to substantial financing for its sustainable development work.