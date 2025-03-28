Odisha Greenlights Major Investments Boosting Economy and Job Creation

On Thursday, the Odisha government sanctioned 10 significant investment proposals totaling over Rs 1.65 lakh crore, with the potential to generate more than 50,000 jobs, according to an official statement.

The approvals came after a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which reviewed various proposals from leading companies.

Notable investments include Vedanta Ltd's projects in Rayagada, comprising a 6-mtpa alumina refinery and a 1.2-mtpa aluminium smelter, as well as JSW Steel Ltd's substantial Rs 35,000 crore proposal for a 5-mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)