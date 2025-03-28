Left Menu

Odisha Greenlights Major Investments Boosting Economy and Job Creation

The Odisha government approved 10 investment proposals totaling over Rs 1.65 lakh crore and potentially creating 50,000 jobs. Key investments by Vedanta, JSW Steel, and others signal growth in alumina, steel, titanium, and renewable energy sectors. Approvals were granted during a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the Odisha government sanctioned 10 significant investment proposals totaling over Rs 1.65 lakh crore, with the potential to generate more than 50,000 jobs, according to an official statement.

The approvals came after a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which reviewed various proposals from leading companies.

Notable investments include Vedanta Ltd's projects in Rayagada, comprising a 6-mtpa alumina refinery and a 1.2-mtpa aluminium smelter, as well as JSW Steel Ltd's substantial Rs 35,000 crore proposal for a 5-mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

