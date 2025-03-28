Ramaphosa Intervenes: Boosting South Africa's Cannabis Industry
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paused health ministry regulations banning cannabis in food products, advocating for broader consultation. This intervention is embraced by the cannabis industry, aiming to harness economic potential while ensuring public health safety. The withdrawal facilitates dialogue and exploration of the sector's value chain.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully intervened to pause newly proposed regulations that would restrict cannabis-containing food products, a move welcomed by the cannabis industry. These regulations, initially introduced by Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, aimed to prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacture of such products.
The proposed restrictions, which could lead to fines or imprisonment, caused alarm among manufacturers, growers, and importers, stalling a promising industry. In his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa expressed a vision for South Africa to lead in cannabis and hemp production globally. After discussions, Motsoaledi agreed to suspend the regulations for further consultation.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, noted the President's commitment to more inclusive dialogue and public input to mitigate health risks, particularly to minors. The Cannabis Trade Association Africa (CTAA) had threatened legal action, stating a lack of scientific basis. Stakeholders like CTAA welcomed the decision, viewing it as a chance to align regulation with industry growth potential and public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cannabis
- Regulations
- South Africa
- Ramaphosa
- Hemp
- Industry
- Consultation
- Economy
- Food Products
- Health
ALSO READ
Intel's Strategic Leadership Shift Marks Industry Surprise
Exploring the Technological Progression of the iGaming Industry
Regulatory Innovation: Transforming the Tobacco Industry
Nolte Küchen: Revolutionizing India's Kitchen Industry Through Innovation and Expansion
Mixed Fortunes for Indian Auto Industry: February 2025 Sees Record Passenger Vehicle Sales Amid Decline in Two-Wheelers