Ramaphosa Intervenes: Boosting South Africa's Cannabis Industry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paused health ministry regulations banning cannabis in food products, advocating for broader consultation. This intervention is embraced by the cannabis industry, aiming to harness economic potential while ensuring public health safety. The withdrawal facilitates dialogue and exploration of the sector's value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:55 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully intervened to pause newly proposed regulations that would restrict cannabis-containing food products, a move welcomed by the cannabis industry. These regulations, initially introduced by Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, aimed to prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacture of such products.

The proposed restrictions, which could lead to fines or imprisonment, caused alarm among manufacturers, growers, and importers, stalling a promising industry. In his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa expressed a vision for South Africa to lead in cannabis and hemp production globally. After discussions, Motsoaledi agreed to suspend the regulations for further consultation.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, noted the President's commitment to more inclusive dialogue and public input to mitigate health risks, particularly to minors. The Cannabis Trade Association Africa (CTAA) had threatened legal action, stating a lack of scientific basis. Stakeholders like CTAA welcomed the decision, viewing it as a chance to align regulation with industry growth potential and public safety.

