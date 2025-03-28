Ramaphosa Intervenes: Boosting South Africa's Cannabis Industry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully intervened to pause newly proposed regulations that would restrict cannabis-containing food products, a move welcomed by the cannabis industry. These regulations, initially introduced by Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, aimed to prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacture of such products.

The proposed restrictions, which could lead to fines or imprisonment, caused alarm among manufacturers, growers, and importers, stalling a promising industry. In his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa expressed a vision for South Africa to lead in cannabis and hemp production globally. After discussions, Motsoaledi agreed to suspend the regulations for further consultation.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, noted the President's commitment to more inclusive dialogue and public input to mitigate health risks, particularly to minors. The Cannabis Trade Association Africa (CTAA) had threatened legal action, stating a lack of scientific basis. Stakeholders like CTAA welcomed the decision, viewing it as a chance to align regulation with industry growth potential and public safety.

