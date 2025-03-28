Tesco Business Solutions Shines Bright: World's Best Global Business Services Awarded at SSON Impact 2025

Tesco Business Solutions (TBS), a pivotal arm of the Tesco Group, has clinched the esteemed World's Best Global Business Services title at the SSON Impact Awards 2025, showcasing its prowess in the GBS industry.

This prestigious award, renowned within shared services and outsourcing circles, reaffirms TBS' dedication to excellence in service delivery and continuous improvement, as it stands among the world's top GBS organizations.

Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO of TBS, expressed immense pride in the team's achievements, underscoring the organization's role as an industry benchmark setter and its commitment to future innovation and value creation.

