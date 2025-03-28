Left Menu

Tesco Business Solutions Shines Bright: World's Best Global Business Services Awarded at SSON Impact 2025

Tesco Business Solutions (TBS) proudly announces its victory at the SSON Impact Awards 2025, securing recognition as the World's Best Global Business Services. This achievement highlights TBS' commitment to excellence, innovation, and industry leadership. CEO Dr. Sumit Mitra emphasizes the importance of pushing boundaries and celebrating collaborative success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:57 IST
Tesco Business Solutions Shines Bright: World's Best Global Business Services Awarded at SSON Impact 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesco Business Solutions (TBS), a pivotal arm of the Tesco Group, has clinched the esteemed World's Best Global Business Services title at the SSON Impact Awards 2025, showcasing its prowess in the GBS industry.

This prestigious award, renowned within shared services and outsourcing circles, reaffirms TBS' dedication to excellence in service delivery and continuous improvement, as it stands among the world's top GBS organizations.

Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO of TBS, expressed immense pride in the team's achievements, underscoring the organization's role as an industry benchmark setter and its commitment to future innovation and value creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025