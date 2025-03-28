Government Imposes 10% Import Duty on Desi Chana

The government has announced a new 10% import duty on desi chana starting April 1, marking a shift from its earlier policy stance aimed at countering domestic price fluctuations.

In May of the previous year, the government had permitted duty-free imports of chana to bolster domestic supply and control market prices, with the waiver scheduled to continue until March 31, 2025.

According to a finance ministry notification dated March 27, the decision follows new estimates projecting an increase in chana production to 11.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, a rise from last year's 11 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)