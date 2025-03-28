Punjab Power Regulator Introduces Consumer-Friendly Tariff Adjustments

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) unveiled a new tariff order for the year 2025-26 on Friday, ensuring no increase in electricity charges for domestic consumers despite a previous claimed deficit.

After conducting a comprehensive review, PSERC identified a revenue surplus of Rs 311.50 crore, contrary to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited's submission of a Rs 5,090.89 crore deficit. The commission introduced a two-slab tariff system for domestic and non-residential consumers, simplifying billing without additional costs to consumers.

Lower charges are now applicable to domestic consumers using over 300 units, while non-residential consumers see a slight reduction in variable charges. New measures include a special night tariff for industrial use and a fresh category for residential complexes, demonstrating a consumer-centric approach to electricity pricing in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)