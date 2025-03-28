Left Menu

Punjab Power Regulator Introduces Consumer-Friendly Tariff Adjustments

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has released a new tariff order for 2025-26, maintaining current electricity charges with no increase for domestic consumers. The tariff system was simplified, and changes include lowered charges and a special night tariff for industrial consumers, enhancing affordability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:20 IST
Punjab Power Regulator Introduces Consumer-Friendly Tariff Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) unveiled a new tariff order for the year 2025-26 on Friday, ensuring no increase in electricity charges for domestic consumers despite a previous claimed deficit.

After conducting a comprehensive review, PSERC identified a revenue surplus of Rs 311.50 crore, contrary to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited's submission of a Rs 5,090.89 crore deficit. The commission introduced a two-slab tariff system for domestic and non-residential consumers, simplifying billing without additional costs to consumers.

Lower charges are now applicable to domestic consumers using over 300 units, while non-residential consumers see a slight reduction in variable charges. New measures include a special night tariff for industrial use and a fresh category for residential complexes, demonstrating a consumer-centric approach to electricity pricing in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025