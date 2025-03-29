AfDB Launches Major Fund to End School-Age Hunger in Africa

In a bold and transformative move, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the establishment of a groundbreaking initiative aimed at eradicating hunger and malnutrition among school-age children across Africa. The newly sanctioned End School-Age Hunger Fund (ESAH), approved on 20 March 2025, seeks to reinforce school meal programs in targeted African nations by expanding existing initiatives and launching new efforts to ensure more children receive nutritious meals while attending school. Additionally, the Fund is designed to stimulate rural economies through increased agricultural productivity, benefiting smallholder farmers and local food producers.

A Strategic Investment in Africa’s Future

Hunger and malnutrition remain significant challenges in many African countries, disproportionately affecting school-age children. Establishing the ESAH Fund represents a strategic investment in Africa’s future, as it addresses critical socio-economic concerns such as education retention, cognitive development, and rural economic growth. The Fund will operate in collaboration with the African Development Fund, the concessional arm of the African Development Bank Group, ensuring that resources reach the communities most in need.

Strong Financial Commitment and Partnerships

One of the Fund’s most significant early supporters is the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), which has pledged an initial $50 million to kickstart the ESAH initiative. In September 2024, CIFF and the African Development Bank signed a letter of intent, witnessed by African Leaders for Nutrition Champion and African Union Nutrition Champion, His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho. The Foundation has also expressed its readiness to contribute an additional $50 million, contingent on the African Development Bank’s initial commitment.

Beyond CIFF, the African Development Bank is actively engaging other philanthropic organizations, including the Aliko Dangote Foundation, to diversify the donor base and ensure the sustainability of the Fund. This collaborative approach is designed to mobilize additional financial support from international donors, African governments, and private sector players, ensuring the long-term success of the initiative.

Enhancing School Meal Programs and Economic Growth

The ESAH Fund will support a range of activities that directly contribute to school food programs. These efforts include providing nutritious meals to children, strengthening supply chains for local food producers, and fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that provide essential services for school feeding programs.

Furthermore, the Fund will offer technical assistance to African governments, equipping them with the necessary expertise to prioritize and implement effective school feeding policies. These programs are expected to serve as catalysts for broader socio-economic development, improving student retention rates, enhancing learning outcomes, and providing a crucial social safety net for vulnerable populations.

A Five-Year Implementation Strategy

Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank Group, emphasized the importance of a structured approach to ensure the initiative's success. “The End School-Age Hunger Fund will work to secure a five-year commitment from the targeted countries, which is the standard implementation period for the Bank's investment projects. This period is long enough to establish a solid proof of concept, demonstrating the initiative's effectiveness and ensuring its continuation beyond the initial funding phase.”

The five-year timeframe will allow participating countries to build sustainable mechanisms for school feeding programs, reducing reliance on external funding over time. This strategic approach is expected to position school meal programs as long-term, government-supported initiatives that can withstand economic and political shifts.

Leveraging Philanthropy for a Greater Impact

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, known as the world’s largest philanthropic organization dedicated specifically to improving children’s lives, brings considerable financial resources and expertise to the initiative. Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has received over $2.4 billion in voluntary contributions and donations, with an endowment growing to an estimated $6 billion as of 2020. This financial strength underscores the potential impact of CIFF’s involvement in the ESAH Fund, as well as the opportunity for other donors to join and expand the initiative’s reach.

Looking Ahead: A Hunger-Free Future for Africa’s Children

The launch of the ESAH Fund marks a significant step towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition among school-age children in Africa. By ensuring that millions of children receive consistent, nutritious meals, the initiative is expected to improve educational outcomes, enhance cognitive development, and reduce dropout rates. At the same time, it offers a powerful economic boost to local farmers and SMEs, reinforcing the importance of a holistic approach to development.

With strong financial backing, committed partnerships, and a structured implementation plan, the ESAH Fund is set to become a game-changer in the fight against hunger in Africa. The African Development Bank, alongside its partners, remains steadfast in its mission to build a hunger-free future for Africa’s children—one nutritious meal at a time.