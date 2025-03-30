Left Menu

Express Train Derailment in Odisha Leaves Seven Injured

Seven passengers were injured when an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district. The derailment involved eleven coaches of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express. Rescue efforts are underway with the involvement of the NDRF and the Odisha Fire Service. A relief train has been dispatched to assist affected passengers.

In a harrowing incident on Sunday, seven passengers sustained injuries as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district. According to authorities, eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express went off the tracks near Nirgundi at 11:54 AM.

Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi reported that emergency response teams, including the NDRF and state fire service, have rescued the injured and transported them to a nearby hospital. Efforts remain in progress to ensure all passengers reach their destinations safely.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Coast Railway, Ashok Kumar Mishra, stated a relief train has reached the site to aid the travelers. Meanwhile, train services in the region have been disrupted, leading to diversions of the Dhauli, Neelachal, and Purulia Express. Emergency helplines are now operational for assistance.

