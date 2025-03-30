Left Menu

Ravikant Kapur Named FIEO Vice President: A New Era for Indian Exporters

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has appointed Ravikant Kapur, a Mumbai-based woolen exporter, as its vice-president. Kapur plans to enhance the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System and collaborate with the government to improve the ease of doing business. Kapur succeeds Israr Ahmed in this position.

  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has announced the appointment of Ravikant Kapur, a prominent Mumbai-based exporter in the woolen sector, as its new vice-president.

Kapur will focus on streamlining the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System and aims to improve the ease of doing business for Indian exporters. He plans to work closely with the government, FIEO fraternity, and industry partners to address persistent challenges and further solidify India's standing as a major exporter globally.

Kapur replaces Chennai-based exporter Israr Ahmed, with SC Ralhan set to take over as president from Ludhiana next month. Former FIEO vice president Khalid Khan expressed confidence in Kapur's ability to boost the nation's exports.

