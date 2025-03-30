Diamond Workers Demand Relief Amid Sector Slowdown

Amid economic challenges, diamond workers in Surat, Gujarat, have taken to the streets. On Sunday, they initiated a rally, some declaring an indefinite strike, demanding relief packages and salary hikes due to a slowdown in the sector, which has led to severe financial hardship.

The peaceful march traversed from Katargam to Kapodara Hira Baug, with workers voicing their demands, including the formation of a welfare board and aid for families of those who have faced extreme financial distress, resulting in suicides. Surat is a vital hub, cutting and polishing 90% of the world's rough diamonds.

The Diamond Workers Union Gujarat is negotiating for inflation-adjusted wages, removal of professional tax, and better working conditions. Association leaders emphasized the need for government intervention to help both workers and struggling industry players.

(With inputs from agencies.)