Left Menu

Diamond Workers Demand Relief Amid Sector Slowdown

Diamond workers in Surat, Gujarat, went on an indefinite strike, demanding a relief package, salary hikes, and the creation of a welfare board amid sector slowdown. The protest highlights issues like financial distress, lack of benefits, and the urgent need for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:56 IST
Diamond Workers Demand Relief Amid Sector Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid economic challenges, diamond workers in Surat, Gujarat, have taken to the streets. On Sunday, they initiated a rally, some declaring an indefinite strike, demanding relief packages and salary hikes due to a slowdown in the sector, which has led to severe financial hardship.

The peaceful march traversed from Katargam to Kapodara Hira Baug, with workers voicing their demands, including the formation of a welfare board and aid for families of those who have faced extreme financial distress, resulting in suicides. Surat is a vital hub, cutting and polishing 90% of the world's rough diamonds.

The Diamond Workers Union Gujarat is negotiating for inflation-adjusted wages, removal of professional tax, and better working conditions. Association leaders emphasized the need for government intervention to help both workers and struggling industry players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025