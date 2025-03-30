Punjab Gears Up for Smooth Wheat Procurement

The Punjab government is gearing up for the wheat procurement season starting on April 1, with Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the helm. The announcement highlights completed arrangements in the 'mandis' and the government's readiness to welcome the incoming crops.

Kataruchak confirmed a secured cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 28,000 crore, assuring farmers of timely payments. Necessary arrangements, such as adequate gunny bags, have been made and delivered across all procurement centers, ensuring a smooth process.

A total of 1,864 mandis and procurement centers are equipped with essential facilities, including water and medical services. The minister emphasized that all deputy commissioners have been instructed to prevent any inconvenience to farmers, ensuring payments within 24 hours post-procurement at the minimum support price.

(With inputs from agencies.)