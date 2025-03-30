Left Menu

Punjab Gears Up for Smooth Wheat Procurement

Punjab's government is set for the April 1 wheat procurement. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak assures farmers of seamless payments and equipped mandis. Arrangements across 1,864 centers include essential amenities, with a secured Rs 28,000 crore cash credit limit. Farmers will receive payments within 24 hours of procurement.

  India

The Punjab government is gearing up for the wheat procurement season starting on April 1, with Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the helm. The announcement highlights completed arrangements in the 'mandis' and the government's readiness to welcome the incoming crops.

Kataruchak confirmed a secured cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 28,000 crore, assuring farmers of timely payments. Necessary arrangements, such as adequate gunny bags, have been made and delivered across all procurement centers, ensuring a smooth process.

A total of 1,864 mandis and procurement centers are equipped with essential facilities, including water and medical services. The minister emphasized that all deputy commissioners have been instructed to prevent any inconvenience to farmers, ensuring payments within 24 hours post-procurement at the minimum support price.

