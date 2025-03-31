Left Menu

Swift Action Recovers Lost Bag on Vande Bharat Express

A train manager on the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express promptly helped a passenger recover a lost bag containing a valuable laptop and important documents. The passenger, who mistakenly boarded the wrong train, was reunited with his belongings after the train manager coordinated with RPF officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:02 IST
Swift Action Recovers Lost Bag on Vande Bharat Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A train manager on the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express showcased exemplary service on Sunday by reuniting a passenger with his misplaced belongings, including a valuable Apple laptop and crucial documents.

The passenger, who boarded the train at New Delhi Railway Station, mistakenly took a seat before realizing his error, leaving his leather bag behind in his hurry to disembark.

Thanks to the vigilance of a coach attendant and the swift actions of train manager RD Meena, who engaged the Railway Protection Force and made multiple announcements, the bag was successfully identified and returned. This incident highlights the effective coordination within the Indian Railways grievance redressal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025