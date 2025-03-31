Swift Action Recovers Lost Bag on Vande Bharat Express

A train manager on the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express showcased exemplary service on Sunday by reuniting a passenger with his misplaced belongings, including a valuable Apple laptop and crucial documents.

The passenger, who boarded the train at New Delhi Railway Station, mistakenly took a seat before realizing his error, leaving his leather bag behind in his hurry to disembark.

Thanks to the vigilance of a coach attendant and the swift actions of train manager RD Meena, who engaged the Railway Protection Force and made multiple announcements, the bag was successfully identified and returned. This incident highlights the effective coordination within the Indian Railways grievance redressal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)