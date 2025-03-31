Left Menu

Renault Acquires Full Ownership of Indian Joint Venture with Nissan

Renault will acquire Nissan's 51% stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd, making it the sole owner. The agreement involves continued collaboration, with Renault driving future expansion and Nissan maintaining its production and exports from India. The move highlights Renault's strategic interest in the Indian automotive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French automaker Renault announced on Monday its decision to acquire Nissan's 51% stake in their Indian joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), thereby taking full ownership of the company.

While financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed, Renault and Nissan have signed a share purchase agreement. They will continue collaborating on existing projects in India. Renault will leverage RNAIPL for expansion, and Nissan will retain its stake in the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India.

Renault's strategic move aims to bolster its international business, particularly in the growing Indian market. The acquisition underscores Renault's commitment to maintaining a robust industrial footprint while Nissan focuses on local consumer needs and export strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

