AccuSpace Makes Strategic Foray into Delhi-NCR Real Estate Market

AccuSpace, a Jaipur-based real estate firm, has acquired a 30,000 square feet office space in Gurugram for Rs 62 crore. This strategic move marks AccuSpace's entry into the Delhi-NCR region, aligning with the company's aim to expand its rent-yielding commercial asset portfolio in Tier-1 markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AccuSpace, a prominent player in the real estate sector, has made significant strides by acquiring a sprawling 30,000 square feet office space in Gurugram, valued at Rs 62 crore. This purchase marks the Jaipur-based company's ambitious entry into the competitive Delhi-NCR market.

In a strategic move, AccuSpace has secured a Grade A office space, part of a Singapore-based fund, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its rent-yielding commercial assets portfolio. Mukesh Choudhary, the Managing Director, emphasized this acquisition as a crucial step in their growth trajectory in high-potential Tier-1 markets.

This acquisition aligns with AccuSpace's specialization in premium office spaces, built-to-suit facilities, and top-tier warehouses, reinforcing its status within the commercial real estate domain. As a part of BSM Developers, AccuSpace continues to solidify its foothold in premium real estate sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

