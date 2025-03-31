Left Menu

Stree Samarthya Summit 2025: Catalyzing Women's Empowerment

The Stree Samarthya Summit 2025, led by Dr. Monica B. Sood, culminated in New Delhi, leaving an indelible mark on women's empowerment. It united women from diverse backgrounds to address mental health, economic empowerment, health awareness, and digital literacy, sparking a broader movement for societal transformation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:57 IST
Stree Samarthya Summit 2025: Catalyzing Women's Empowerment
Stree Samarthya Summit 2025 Concludes with A Powerful Call for Women's Empowerment Across Bharatan Initiative BY Dr. Monica B. Sood. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Stree Samarthya Summit 2025, a pivotal women's empowerment initiative, concluded recently, spearheaded by Dr. Monica B. Sood, Chairperson of the National Unity & Security Council and CEO of Navjivan Health Services.

The summit featured Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, who released a coffee table book on women's empowerment and emphasized women's immense potential for societal contribution. He urged using government schemes to assist women in need, underscoring women's role in achieving India's development dreams by 2047.

Dr. Monica B. Sood articulated her vision for the summit, stressing systemic empowerment over mere assistance, aiming to inspire women across India. As head of Navjivan Health Services, she combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern advances to foster women's empowerment, beyond healthcare to economic and social spheres.

Addressing urban and rural women's challenges, the summit focused on mental health, financial literacy, health awareness, legal rights, and education. Celebrating changemakers, it featured discussions by various sector leaders, impacting women's socio-economic and personal growth nationwide.

Looking beyond 2025, the summit aims to extend its influence through mentorship, digital platforms, and policy initiatives, reinforcing its role as a transformative movement in women's empowerment across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025