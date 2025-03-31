Stree Samarthya Summit 2025: Catalyzing Women's Empowerment

In New Delhi, the Stree Samarthya Summit 2025, a pivotal women's empowerment initiative, concluded recently, spearheaded by Dr. Monica B. Sood, Chairperson of the National Unity & Security Council and CEO of Navjivan Health Services.

The summit featured Punjab Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, who released a coffee table book on women's empowerment and emphasized women's immense potential for societal contribution. He urged using government schemes to assist women in need, underscoring women's role in achieving India's development dreams by 2047.

Dr. Monica B. Sood articulated her vision for the summit, stressing systemic empowerment over mere assistance, aiming to inspire women across India. As head of Navjivan Health Services, she combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern advances to foster women's empowerment, beyond healthcare to economic and social spheres.

Addressing urban and rural women's challenges, the summit focused on mental health, financial literacy, health awareness, legal rights, and education. Celebrating changemakers, it featured discussions by various sector leaders, impacting women's socio-economic and personal growth nationwide.

Looking beyond 2025, the summit aims to extend its influence through mentorship, digital platforms, and policy initiatives, reinforcing its role as a transformative movement in women's empowerment across India.

