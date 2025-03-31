Left Menu

Haldiram's Bold Expansion: New Investors Fuel Global Aspirations

Haldiram Snacks Food confirms two new investors, IHC and Alpha Wave Global, joining its equity round. This move follows Temasek's acquisition of a minority stake and reinforces Haldiram's financial position as it aims to expand globally. The 6% stake deal is valued at USD 10 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:44 IST
In a significant development for the Indian packaged food industry, Haldiram Snacks Food has announced the addition of two powerful investors to its equity round. International Holding Company (IHC) and Alpha Wave Global are set to acquire a 6% minority stake in Haldiram, estimated to be valued at an impressive USD 10 billion.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of a deal with Singapore-based global investment firm Temasek, which recently acquired its own minority stake in the company. The strategic partnerships are seen as a robust reinforcement of Haldiram's financial position as it gears up to scale its operations internationally, particularly targeting markets in the US and the Middle East.

The investment by IHC and Alpha Wave Global reflects their confidence in Haldiram's brand strength and dominance in the snack and food sector. Industry insiders suggest this move not only marks a new phase of growth for Haldiram but also sets a valuation benchmark in the Indian packaged food sector.

