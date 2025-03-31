Primark CEO Resigns Amid Error of Judgment Allegations

In a sudden departure, Primark's CEO, Paul Marchant, has resigned from his position after admitting to an 'error of judgment' involving a woman in a social situation. Parent company, Associated British Foods, expressed disappointment over the incident, highlighting that Marchant's actions did not meet the company's expected standards.

During Marchant's tenure at Primark, he significantly increased the chain's operating profit and expanded its store count across Europe and the US. Primark remains a crucial part of AB Foods' portfolio, providing significant revenue and profit contributions.

The company has named Eoin Tonge, AB Foods' finance director, as interim CEO. Analysts suggest Primark will take a careful approach in selecting Marchant's permanent replacement to maintain its strong growth trajectory.

