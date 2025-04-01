NZ Rugby and INEOS Settle Sponsorship Dispute
New Zealand Rugby and INEOS have reached a settlement regarding their sponsorship dispute. NZR had sued INEOS for allegedly breaching their sponsorship deal. The details of the settlement are confidential, but both parties expressed satisfaction and a willingness to move forward from the conflict.
In a significant development, New Zealand Rugby and chemical giant INEOS have resolved their legal dispute over a sponsorship contract. The case arose after NZR accused INEOS of prematurely terminating their six-year contract.
In February, New Zealand Rugby initiated legal action against INEOS, claiming the contract was breached after the company indicated its intent to exit the agreement three years early, citing cost-saving strategies.
While the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, both parties have expressed content with the resolution and a commitment to future collaboration. The desire to maintain a constructive relationship is echoed by their mutual statements, emphasizing moving past the disagreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
