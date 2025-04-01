US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
The White House has announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries with high tariffs on American goods, notably India, Japan, and Canada, to be implemented by April 2. Terming it as 'Liberation Day,' Trump aims to counter unfair trade practices, impacting sectors like agriculture.
The White House has condemned high tariffs imposed on American goods by various countries, labeling it a barrier to trade and blaming it for the economic struggles of U.S. workers. Among the highlighted tariffs is India's 100 percent tariff on American agricultural products.
President Donald Trump has consistently criticized these trade practices and is poised to introduce reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, which he calls 'Liberation Day' for the U.S. This move aims to level the playing field for American exporters.
The specifics of the tariffs remain under wraps, as the President's trade team prepares the announcement. The initiative highlights a growing emphasis on fair trade arrangements, spearheaded by key figures in Trump's administration.
