Left Menu

US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions

The White House has announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on countries with high tariffs on American goods, notably India, Japan, and Canada, to be implemented by April 2. Terming it as 'Liberation Day,' Trump aims to counter unfair trade practices, impacting sectors like agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 07:45 IST
US to Announce 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has condemned high tariffs imposed on American goods by various countries, labeling it a barrier to trade and blaming it for the economic struggles of U.S. workers. Among the highlighted tariffs is India's 100 percent tariff on American agricultural products.

President Donald Trump has consistently criticized these trade practices and is poised to introduce reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, which he calls 'Liberation Day' for the U.S. This move aims to level the playing field for American exporters.

The specifics of the tariffs remain under wraps, as the President's trade team prepares the announcement. The initiative highlights a growing emphasis on fair trade arrangements, spearheaded by key figures in Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025