Kia India's Impressive Domestic and Global Growth

Kia India reported a 19% year-on-year increase in domestic dealer dispatches to 25,525 units in March. Sales for FY25 grew by 4% compared to the previous year. The company also exported 26,892 units, expanding its global reach. Kia's strong sales performance highlights customer trust and market adaptability.

Kia India has announced a significant 19% rise in domestic dispatches to dealers, achieving 25,525 units in March. This marks a substantial improvement compared to the 21,400 units dispatched in March 2024, showcasing the company's robust market performance.

For the fiscal year 2025, Kia reported a sales figure of 2,55,207 units, reflecting a 4% increase from the previous fiscal year's 2,45,634 units. On the global front, Kia also made strides by exporting 26,892 units, strengthening its international presence.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, the impressive sales growth underscores the trust customers place in Kia's products. The rapid uptake of the Kia Syros further highlights the company's effective response to changing consumer preferences.

