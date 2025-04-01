Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Milestone with Record Sales Growth

In March, Maruti Suzuki India reported a 3% year-on-year rise in total sales, selling 1,92,984 units compared to 1,87,196 units in the same month last year.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches experienced a slight 1% decline, with numbers reaching 1,50,743 units versus last year's 1,52,718. However, certain categories showed growth; utility vehicles surged with Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6 collectively selling 61,097 units.

Despite the marginal decline in compact car sales, including Baleno and Swift, Maruti's export numbers reached a record high, boosting overall performance. For FY25, the firm reported a total of 22,34,266 units sold and marked the second consecutive year surpassing the 2 million units milestone in annual sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)