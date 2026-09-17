German States Rally for Auto Industry Support Amidst Disruptions

Three German states, home to major car manufacturers, are urging the government and EU leaders for quick support. They warn that without improved regulatory conditions and trade protections, the automotive sector could suffer irreversible harm. The industry's future hangs in the balance due to historic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:34 IST
German States Rally for Auto Industry Support Amidst Disruptions
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The automotive hubs of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, and Lower Saxony in Germany have issued a strong call for action, urging both the national government and European Union leaders to accelerate support measures for the automotive industry amidst historic disruptions.

The leaders of these states emphasized the urgency in a joint statement, highlighting that the absence of a better regulatory framework domestically, along with insufficient protective trade measures globally, places the automotive sector at risk of irreversible damage.

The appeal underscores a critical point in time for the industry, which is grappling with unprecedented challenges, as stakeholders advocate for immediate policy interventions to safeguard its future.

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