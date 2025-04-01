Rajya Sabha Passes Landmark Aircraft Protection Bill

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, which aims to implement certain international agreements within India. This move marks a significant step in aligning India with global aviation standards.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, emphasized that the legislation is poised to provide security for both lessors and lessees, addressing longstanding ambiguities in the sector. The bill is expected to boost the leasing industry, which requires urgent legal clarity.

The bill enforces international pacts, including the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Capetown Protocol specific to aircraft. It mandates that creditors notify the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before exercising remedies, offering a structured recourse in defaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)