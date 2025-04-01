Surge in Silk Production: India's Path to Global Silk Leadership

India's silk industry is on a robust growth trajectory, with raw silk production reaching 34,042 metric tonnes by January 2025, as per a statement by Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textile, in the Rajya Sabha. This marks a significant increase of 9,743 metric tonnes over the past decade.

The growth is attributed to multiple interventions including government schemes like the Catalytic Development Programme and Silk Samagra. These initiatives have not only boosted production but are also set to create nearly 80.90 lakh jobs, highlighted by 71.2 lakh direct and 9.7 lakh indirect positions in the sector.

Further enhancing this growth are 109 Automatic Reeling Machines, elevating the quality of silk produced to international standards. The Silk Samagra-2 scheme, with a budget of Rs 4,679.85 crore for 2021-26, supports these advancements, underscoring India's commitment to becoming self-sufficient in silk production, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)