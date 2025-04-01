Left Menu

Surge in Silk Production: India's Path to Global Silk Leadership

India's raw silk production soared to 34,042 metric tonnes by January 2025, driven by government initiatives and schemes. The sector is projected to generate 80.90 lakh jobs by 2025, with significant contributions from schemes like Silk Samagra and investments in Automatic Reeling Machines boosting global-grade silk production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST
Surge in Silk Production: India's Path to Global Silk Leadership
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's silk industry is on a robust growth trajectory, with raw silk production reaching 34,042 metric tonnes by January 2025, as per a statement by Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textile, in the Rajya Sabha. This marks a significant increase of 9,743 metric tonnes over the past decade.

The growth is attributed to multiple interventions including government schemes like the Catalytic Development Programme and Silk Samagra. These initiatives have not only boosted production but are also set to create nearly 80.90 lakh jobs, highlighted by 71.2 lakh direct and 9.7 lakh indirect positions in the sector.

Further enhancing this growth are 109 Automatic Reeling Machines, elevating the quality of silk produced to international standards. The Silk Samagra-2 scheme, with a budget of Rs 4,679.85 crore for 2021-26, supports these advancements, underscoring India's commitment to becoming self-sufficient in silk production, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025