Unlocking Advances in Minimal Residual Disease: BD Life Sciences Hosts International Workshop

BD Life Sciences-Biosciences held a two-day workshop at Christian Medical College, Vellore, focusing on advanced technologies and best practices for assessing Minimal Residual Disease in Acute Leukemia and Myeloma. This event gathered around 75 participants from several countries, highlighting BD's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:09 IST
Clinicians and laboratory personnel at workshop on minimum residual disease (MRD) by BD India and CMC Vellore. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to advance the understanding of technological progress and best practices in the assessment of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Acute Leukemia and Myeloma, BD Life Sciences-Biosciences organized a two-day knowledge-sharing workshop at the esteemed Christian Medical College in Vellore.

This event featured prominent speakers from leading medical institutions and hospitals, drawing nearly 75 participants from India, the Philippines, and Australia. The focus was on elaborating the technical and analytical aspects of MRD assessment, a crucial process in measuring treatment efficacy and predicting relapse risk in patients.

Atul Grover, Managing Director of BD India/South Asia, emphasized the importance of flow cytometry in detecting Minimal Residual Disease, stating that the workshop was aimed at providing laboratory personnel with a platform to access the latest best practices and technological advancements. The workshop reflects BD's mission to bring clinical technologies to the market to advance patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

