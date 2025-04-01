24/7 Convenience Stores: A Boost to Economy and Accessibility

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the legality of 24-hour convenience stores, emphasizing their advantages for both consumers and the economy. This ruling came after a dispute involving Pune Police, who allegedly tried to enforce an 11 PM closing time on a store.

Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna noted the global popularity of 24/7 convenience stores, pointing to their role in fostering economic growth and offering flexibility for consumers, especially those with non-standard working hours. This supports increased consumer spending and the creation of employment opportunities.

Under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, there are no legal restrictions on store operating hours, unlike other establishments such as bars. The court directed law enforcement not to impose unwarranted restrictions, acknowledging a misunderstanding by the Pune police regarding the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)