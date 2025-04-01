Left Menu

Tata Motors Steers Towards a Resilient Future Amid Sales Fluctuations

Tata Motors reported flat domestic sales in March, with a slight decline in commercial vehicle sales. Despite recent declines, the company anticipates growth driven by increased fleet utilization and infrastructure projects. The focus remains on strategic product alignment to cater to consumer preferences in SUVs, CNG, and EVs.

Tata Motors has announced that its domestic sales remained stable at 90,500 units for March, compared to 90,822 units the previous year. The company's overall passenger vehicle sales, which include electric vehicles, saw a rise of 3%, reaching 51,872 units from 50,297 units last year.

The company's commercial vehicle sales experienced a slight decline, dropping 3% year-on-year to 41,122 units in March. For the fiscal year FY25, Tata Motors reported a 4% decrease in total sales, with passenger vehicle sales down by 3% and commercial vehicle sales falling by 5% compared to the fiscal year 2023-24.

Despite these declines, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh expressed optimism for FY26, foreseeing sustained growth due to factors like higher fleet utilization and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra highlighted innovation as a crucial driver of demand, particularly in the SUVs, CNG, and EV segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

