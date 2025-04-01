Indian Railways Boosts Freight Loading with Impressive Growth
The Indian Railways reported a 1.68% increase in freight loading for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Key growth areas included domestic coal and containers. Several railway zones saw significant loading growth, contributing to a stockpile of 57 million tonnes of coal at power houses.
The Indian Railways has recorded a 1.68% rise in freight loading, reaching 1,617.38 million tonnes in the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the previous one, according to the rail ministry's announcement on Tuesday.
Notable surges included a 7.4% increase in domestic coal and a remarkable 19.72% growth in domestic containers, alongside gains in fertilisers and petroleum products, the statement added.
Regional performance showed Eastern Railway leading with a 16.11% increase, while other zones like South East Central Railway also marked substantial growth, bolstering the strategic role of railways in connecting markets nationwide.
