Indian Railways Boosts Freight Loading with Impressive Growth

The Indian Railways has recorded a 1.68% rise in freight loading, reaching 1,617.38 million tonnes in the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to the previous one, according to the rail ministry's announcement on Tuesday.

Notable surges included a 7.4% increase in domestic coal and a remarkable 19.72% growth in domestic containers, alongside gains in fertilisers and petroleum products, the statement added.

Regional performance showed Eastern Railway leading with a 16.11% increase, while other zones like South East Central Railway also marked substantial growth, bolstering the strategic role of railways in connecting markets nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)