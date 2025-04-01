Left Menu

Digital Leap: BMTC's UPI Success

BMTC has reached a milestone with UPI transactions now comprising 39.80% of fare revenues as of March 2025. This shift highlights the corporation's digital transformation efforts to improve convenience and streamline operations for passengers and staff, promoting a cashless ticketing system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:32 IST
The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has achieved a significant milestone in its digital journey, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions constituting 39.80% of its total fare revenue as of March 2025. This development reflects BMTC's dedication to enhancing passenger convenience by embracing digital solutions.

With a focus on modernizing public transport, BMTC has proactively promoted UPI payments, seeing a steady rise in digital transactions. "This initiative underscores our commitment to integrating advanced technology into our operations," BMTC said in an official statement.

The widespread adoption of UPI payments has notably improved transaction speed and ease, benefitting passengers and streamlining processes for BMTC staff. The corporation views this achievement as a critical step towards encouraging cashless transactions, aiming for a more efficient ticketing system across its network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

