Maha Kumbh Mela: An Economic Marvel Generating Rs 2.8 Lakh Crore

The recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela has proven to be a massive economic boon, as revealed by a report estimating economic activity worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This grand convergence in Prayagraj catalyzed direct, indirect, and induced economic activities, greatly benefitting the regional economy.

Employing a data-driven methodology, Dun and Bradstreet's report highlights Rs 90,000 crore in direct expenditures, including hefty spends by attendees on transportation, accommodation, and local commerce. Indirect economic activities, invigorated by heightened demand, accounted for Rs 80,000 crore.

The induced economic impact, quantified at Rs 1.1 lakh crore, was spurred by increased investments in sectors like housing and education. Consumption expenditure stood at Rs 2.3 lakh crore, with transportation dominating at Rs 37,000 crore. Recreation and food services also saw significant financial influxes, underscoring the Mela's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)