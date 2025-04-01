Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: An Economic Marvel Generating Rs 2.8 Lakh Crore

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj significantly boosted the economy, generating Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The economic activity included Rs 90,000 crore in direct spending, Rs 80,000 crore indirectly, and Rs 1.1 lakh crore induced. Major expenditures included transportation, leisure, and food services, contributing to the region's economic vitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:02 IST
The recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela has proven to be a massive economic boon, as revealed by a report estimating economic activity worth Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This grand convergence in Prayagraj catalyzed direct, indirect, and induced economic activities, greatly benefitting the regional economy.

Employing a data-driven methodology, Dun and Bradstreet's report highlights Rs 90,000 crore in direct expenditures, including hefty spends by attendees on transportation, accommodation, and local commerce. Indirect economic activities, invigorated by heightened demand, accounted for Rs 80,000 crore.

The induced economic impact, quantified at Rs 1.1 lakh crore, was spurred by increased investments in sectors like housing and education. Consumption expenditure stood at Rs 2.3 lakh crore, with transportation dominating at Rs 37,000 crore. Recreation and food services also saw significant financial influxes, underscoring the Mela's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

