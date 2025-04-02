Sweeping U.S. Workforce Reduction: Trump and Musk's Initiative

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have launched a massive campaign aimed at reducing the U.S. government's civilian workforce, which consists of 2.3 million individuals. Nearly 200,000 employees have been either dismissed, are facing termination, or have accepted buyout offers as part of this effort.

The primary focus of these layoffs has been on probationary employees, many of whom have been in their positions for less than a year and lack the job protections of their senior counterparts. A judicial decision in March highlighted that dismissing approximately 25,000 probationary employees was likely illegal, prompting federal agencies to start reinstating some staff.

Despite legal pushback, Trump has mandated federal departments to devise plans for substantial workforce reductions, set to intensify after a March deadline. This comprehensive reorganization impacts various departments, including Health and Human Services, Voice of America, and Veterans Affairs, signaling a fundamental shift in government employment policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)