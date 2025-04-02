Maryland's Fiscal Showdown: Balancing State Budget Amid Federal Uncertainty

The Maryland Senate has passed crucial budget measures aimed at addressing a substantial deficit exceeding $3 billion. The plan includes both tax increases and cuts across state government, anticipating potential future federal funding reductions stemming from policy changes by the Trump administration.

The spending plan, agreed upon after negotiations with Democratic Governor Wes Moore, seeks to ensure fiscal stability while safeguarding essential services in health care, education, public safety, and transportation. The state's significant reliance on federal jobs compounds the risk of federal downsizing affecting its economy.

Republicans argue that Maryland's financial woes predate the federal shifts, pointing to state overspending. The budget includes new taxes on high earners, capital gains, and sectors like recreational cannabis and sports wagering. Despite criticisms, lawmakers push to finalize the $67 billion spending plan, with a deadline looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)