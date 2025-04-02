China's Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted by Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered updated its 2025 economic growth forecast for China to 4.8% from the previous 4.5%. This revision comes after stronger-than-expected economic performance early in the year, as indicated by the March PMI survey. The bank noted a slight moderation in GDP growth in early 2023.
The bank indicated a year-on-year moderation in China's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth. The first quarter of this year saw a 5.2% increase compared to 5.4% in the last quarter of the previous year, signaling a slight cooling in economic momentum.
As global markets closely monitor China's economic trajectory, this revision reflects a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the nation's growth amid early positive trends in 2023.
