China's Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted by Standard Chartered

On Wednesday, Standard Chartered announced a revision of China's 2025 economic growth forecast, raising it to 4.8% from 4.5%. This adjustment comes in response to a stronger-than-anticipated economic performance during the initial months of the year, alongside data from the March PMI survey.

The bank indicated a year-on-year moderation in China's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth. The first quarter of this year saw a 5.2% increase compared to 5.4% in the last quarter of the previous year, signaling a slight cooling in economic momentum.

As global markets closely monitor China's economic trajectory, this revision reflects a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the nation's growth amid early positive trends in 2023.

